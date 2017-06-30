Webster leatherneck was at Iwo Jima when the flag was raised
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Phillip F. Strout, who grew up in Webster, was a Marine's Marine - a veteran of the Battle of Iwo Jima who stood next to an Associated Press photographer and held his jacket when the iconic picture was taken of the raising of the flag atop Mount Suribachi.
