Two hospitalized after crash on Route 495 in Bolton
Two people were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries Sunday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 495 northbound in Bolton. The wreck led to the interstate from exit 26 and 27 to be closed for approximately three hours while the incident was addressed by emergency crews, according to Trooper Phillip McLaine of the Massachusetts State Police's Leominster barracks.
