Two hospitalized after crash on Route...

Two hospitalized after crash on Route 495 in Bolton

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

Two people were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries Sunday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 495 northbound in Bolton. The wreck led to the interstate from exit 26 and 27 to be closed for approximately three hours while the incident was addressed by emergency crews, according to Trooper Phillip McLaine of the Massachusetts State Police's Leominster barracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay worcester Massachusetts teens (May '15) 15 hr Angel 3
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Jun 27 slick willie expl... 9
Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury Jun 27 Northeast Music S... 1
Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th Jun 26 Beatleman 1
Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer Jun 25 Northeast Music S... 1
News Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ... Jun 24 Brown 1
News Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b... Jun 23 Buddy 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,952 • Total comments across all topics: 282,190,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC