Teen drowns in Lake Quinsigamond
Screams and cries from bystanders rang out at Lake Park about 7:40 p.m. Sunday as rescuers pulled a lifeless 17-year-old from Lake Quinsigamond. The teen drowned, Worcester police said Sunday night, adding that it could be at least a day before they release the victim's name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay worcester Massachusetts teens (May '15)
|19 hr
|Angel
|3
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|Jun 27
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Jun 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
|Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b...
|Jun 23
|Buddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC