Teen drowns in Lake Quinsigamond

Screams and cries from bystanders rang out at Lake Park about 7:40 p.m. Sunday as rescuers pulled a lifeless 17-year-old from Lake Quinsigamond. The teen drowned, Worcester police said Sunday night, adding that it could be at least a day before they release the victim's name.

