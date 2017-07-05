Phyllis Wyszynski, 98, of Shrewsbury
Phyllis was born in Camborne, Cornwall, England, daughter of the late John and Olive Bullock. She met and married Marian Wyszynski in England, then moved to Toronto, Canada where they resided for two years, starting a family before moving to Worcester, and eventually moving to Shrewsbury in 1962.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mario F Moretti........RIP (Nov '09)
|54 min
|Baybie
|12
|gay worcester Massachusetts teens (May '15)
|Jul 2
|Angel
|3
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|Jun 27
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Jun 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC