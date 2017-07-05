Phyllis Wyszynski, 98, of Shrewsbury

Phyllis was born in Camborne, Cornwall, England, daughter of the late John and Olive Bullock. She met and married Marian Wyszynski in England, then moved to Toronto, Canada where they resided for two years, starting a family before moving to Worcester, and eventually moving to Shrewsbury in 1962.

