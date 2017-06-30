News | Two Women Injured Following Single Car Crash in Worcester
Two women were injured during a single car crash when the driver of a 2003 Acura lost control of the car and it strucka utility pole near YD Liquors. On Friday, June 30, at approximately 9:02 p.m., Worcester Police responded to a single car crash in the area of 1137 Grafton Street.
