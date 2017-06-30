News | Two Arrested After Firing AK-47 Rifle During Fight in Worcester
Rodney Johnson, 45 of 1 Euclid Ave was charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Rifle, Unlawfully Carrying a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of a rifle without an FID card, Possession of Ammunition without an FID card, Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Gun, Carrying a Loaded Firearm While Under the Influence, Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Rifle in Public, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Possession of Class D with Intent to Distribute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mario F Moretti........RIP (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|Baybie
|12
|gay worcester Massachusetts teens (May '15)
|Jul 2
|Angel
|3
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|Jun 27
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Jun 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC