News | Two Arrested After Firing AK-4...

News | Two Arrested After Firing AK-47 Rifle During Fight in Worcester

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Rodney Johnson, 45 of 1 Euclid Ave was charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Rifle, Unlawfully Carrying a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of a rifle without an FID card, Possession of Ammunition without an FID card, Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Gun, Carrying a Loaded Firearm While Under the Influence, Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Rifle in Public, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Possession of Class D with Intent to Distribute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Mario F Moretti........RIP (Nov '09) 8 hr Baybie 12
gay worcester Massachusetts teens (May '15) Jul 2 Angel 3
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Jun 27 slick willie expl... 9
Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury Jun 27 Northeast Music S... 1
Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th Jun 26 Beatleman 1
Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer Jun 25 Northeast Music S... 1
News Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ... Jun 24 Brown 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC