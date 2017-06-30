New UMass grants fund baby boxes, school washers and dryers
WORCESTER – A $3 million gift to UMass Medical School from one of the region's philanthropic families will pay for baby boxes, new school washing machines, backpacks and more in the coming year, according to the university. In its first year, the Remillard Family Community Service Fund will provide three grants totaling $50,000 to a variety of initiatives that will benefit hundreds of local families and children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mario F Moretti........RIP (Nov '09)
|22 hr
|Baybie
|12
|gay worcester Massachusetts teens (May '15)
|Jul 2
|Angel
|3
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|Jun 27
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Jun 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC