New UMass grants fund baby boxes, school washers and dryers

WORCESTER – A $3 million gift to UMass Medical School from one of the region's philanthropic families will pay for baby boxes, new school washing machines, backpacks and more in the coming year, according to the university. In its first year, the Remillard Family Community Service Fund will provide three grants totaling $50,000 to a variety of initiatives that will benefit hundreds of local families and children.

