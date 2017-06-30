New air service from Worcester to Cape Cod
Rectrix Aviation, a private charter company and operator of a Hyannis-to-Nantucket passenger shuttle, has now added a Worcester-to-Hyannis passenger flight between Worcester Regional Airport and Barnstable Municipal Airport. The company's initial Worcester-Cape Cod schedule features once-daily, round-trip flights from Thursday through Monday every week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barnstable Patriot.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mario F Moretti........RIP (Nov '09)
|17 hr
|Baybie
|12
|gay worcester Massachusetts teens (May '15)
|Jul 2
|Angel
|3
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|Jun 27
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Jun 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC