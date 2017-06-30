New air service from Worcester to Cap...

New air service from Worcester to Cape Cod

9 hrs ago Read more: Barnstable Patriot

Rectrix Aviation, a private charter company and operator of a Hyannis-to-Nantucket passenger shuttle, has now added a Worcester-to-Hyannis passenger flight between Worcester Regional Airport and Barnstable Municipal Airport. The company's initial Worcester-Cape Cod schedule features once-daily, round-trip flights from Thursday through Monday every week.

