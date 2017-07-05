Mass. highway administrator stepping down

Selling for as high as $2,600 a pound, baby eels have changed fortunes for Maine's fishermen - and brought trouble The state's top highway official announced his resignation Wednesday, more than two months after he went on medical leave. Thomas Tinlin, who has served since 2015 as the administrator of the Highway Division at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, went on leave on May 1 after undergoing surgery for a brain aneurysm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.