Marlboro man burned in cooking fire

Marlboro man burned in cooking fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

MARLBORO - A local man was taken by ambulance to the hospital Saturday morning after he was burned while cooking breakfast for his two children, according to authorities and a relative. Firefighters were called to a large apartment building at 148 Boston Post Road East about 10 a.m. to aid the man, who was whisked away by an ambulance crew to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Jun 27 slick willie expl... 9
Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury Jun 27 Northeast Music S... 1
Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th Jun 26 Beatleman 1
Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer Jun 25 Northeast Music S... 1
News Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ... Jun 24 Brown 1
News Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b... Jun 23 Buddy 1
Dianne Williamson Jun 18 Go To Hell 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,116 • Total comments across all topics: 282,159,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC