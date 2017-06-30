Marlboro man burned in cooking fire
MARLBORO - A local man was taken by ambulance to the hospital Saturday morning after he was burned while cooking breakfast for his two children, according to authorities and a relative. Firefighters were called to a large apartment building at 148 Boston Post Road East about 10 a.m. to aid the man, who was whisked away by an ambulance crew to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
