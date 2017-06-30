Man charged with firing AK-47 in Worcester apartment
Two Euclid Avenue residents arrested early Monday morning on gun and drug charges have been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday in Central District Court. Police said they responded to 1 Euclid Ave about 12:49 a.m. Monday for a report of a large fight and a possible gunshot.
