Major Taylor and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards, Worcester
Once upon a time the intersection of Central and Union streets, this corner is now part of the property belonging to St. Vincent Hospital, across the street from what is now the DCU Center . When this corner was home to R&R Plumbing and Jenkins & Robinson Automotive Distributors at 69-75 Central St., the downtown landscape was very different.
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay worcester Massachusetts teens (May '15)
|Sun
|Angel
|3
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|Jun 27
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Jun 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
|Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b...
|Jun 23
|Buddy
|1
