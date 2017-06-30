Lifestyle | Space Jam to be Shown at Worcester Common as Part of #Worcester100 Campaign
Space Jam, starring Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny, will be shown at the Worcester Common Oval as part of the city's #Worcester100 campaign to bring 100 events to the Common in 2017. The movie will be shown on Thursday, July 6 starting at 8:30 p.m. by projection on a large screen behind City Hall.
