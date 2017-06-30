Leicester police chief says dog left in crate is a animal crueltya

Leicester police chief says dog left ...

LEICESTER - A pit bull named Brad is garnering almost as much attention on social media as his famous Hollywood namesake after he was left abandoned in the woods and rescued by a series of good Samaritans on Tuesday. Brad was front and center at a press conference as Leicester Police and Animal Control announced a $500 reward in the case Wednesday morning.

