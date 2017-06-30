Editorial: Lessons for our times Updated at

Editorial: Lessons for our times Upda...

Editorial: Lessons for our times

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Beyond what was called the “Wonderful coincidence!” of the deaths of John Adams and Thomas Jefferson 191 years ago today, both coming on the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, the relationship between the young nation's second and third presidents carries a lesson for the political divisions we see today. These two giants of the nation's birth, close friends with Jefferson the Declaration's author and Adams its advocate, would become bitter political rivals - before and as Jefferson served as Adams' vice president.

