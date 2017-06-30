Cyclist hit by car in Westboro is exp...

Cyclist hit by car in Westboro is expected to survive

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WESTBORO – A 48-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car Wednesday on West Main Street suffered multiple broken bones but is expected to survive, a family member said Thursday.  Marybeth Maloney of Westboro was riding her bike near 206 West Main St. around 1:30 p.m. when a BMW wagon driven by Anwesa Sengupta, 46, crossed the center line and hit Ms. Maloney, said police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Mario F Moretti........RIP (Nov '09) Thu Baybie 12
gay worcester Massachusetts teens (May '15) Jul 2 Angel 3
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Jun 27 slick willie expl... 9
Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury Jun 27 Northeast Music S... 1
Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th Jun 26 Beatleman 1
Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer Jun 25 Northeast Music S... 1
News Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ... Jun 24 Brown 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,028 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC