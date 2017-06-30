Cyclist hit by car in Westboro is expected to survive
WESTBORO – A 48-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car Wednesday on West Main Street suffered multiple broken bones but is expected to survive, a family member said Thursday. Marybeth Maloney of Westboro was riding her bike near 206 West Main St. around 1:30 p.m. when a BMW wagon driven by Anwesa Sengupta, 46, crossed the center line and hit Ms. Maloney, said police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mario F Moretti........RIP (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Baybie
|12
|gay worcester Massachusetts teens (May '15)
|Jul 2
|Angel
|3
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|Jun 27
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Jun 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC