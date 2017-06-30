Cyclist hit by car in Westboro is expected to survive

WESTBORO – A 48-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car Wednesday on West Main Street suffered multiple broken bones but is expected to survive, a family member said Thursday. Marybeth Maloney of Westboro was riding her bike near 206 West Main St. around 1:30 p.m. when a BMW wagon driven by Anwesa Sengupta, 46, crossed the center line and hit Ms. Maloney, said police Lt.

