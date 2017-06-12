Crompton Park pool in Worcester to reopen Friday
WORCESTER – The Crompton Park pool will likely reopen Friday, assuming it passes an inspection by the Health Department Thursday, Commissioner of Public Works Paul J. Moosey said. The pool was closed after “a young person got a pretty good cut on their foot from glass being in the pool” Sunday, Mr. Moosey said in an interview Wednesday.
