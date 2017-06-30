Construction work will close several ...

Construction work will close several I-290 ramps overnight in Worcester

14 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday so crews can make sign repairs.  According to the state Department of Transportation, the entrance ramp from Vernon Street onto I-290 eastbound will be closed. Traffic will be detoured along Vernon Street to Water Street to Grafton Street to the Exit 14 on-ramp to I-290.  MassDOT said the exit ramp from I-290 eastbound to Route 122 will also be closed.

