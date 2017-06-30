Clive McFarlane: School compact enables community vision Posted at

When she was principal at South High Community School, Maureen Binienda, now superintendent of the Worcester public schools, recalled becoming aware of students who were unable to see the chalkboard because of vision limitations. Further investigation revealed that some students didn't have the resources to get proper eye care and services, while others on low-income insurance plans were restricted in getting replacements for glasses lost, stolen or broken within a specified period, usually 12 months from the initial issuance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.