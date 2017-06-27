Zipcar expanding to downtown Worcester
Zipcar, which for years has made cars available for reservation fby the hour or by the day at colleges in the city, is now making six cars available downtown. According to the company's website, the cars are located in lots on Portland Street and Green Street and at Union Station.
