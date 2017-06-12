Worcester superintendent announces development of district strategic plan
WORCESTER – Fulfilling a request made more than a year ago by elected school officials and local research and policy groups, Superintendent Maureen Binienda on Friday announced her administration will develop a strategic plan for the district over the remainder of the year. The proposed long-term plan, which will guide decision-making in the district and establish goals for the schools, will be completely funded through private donations, according to the superintendent, representing a value of $50,000 to $100,000.
