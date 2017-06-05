Worcester spares summer school, adds seats

WORCESTER – Nearly a year after floating the possibility that summer school might have to be canceled this year, school officials now say they've not only spared the program but even expanded enrollment capacity. Thanks to an effort to consolidate summer school sites around the city, this year's program will be able to accommodate up to 920 secondary-level students at four locations, according to an explanation provided by the district.

