Worcester spares summer school, adds seats
WORCESTER – Nearly a year after floating the possibility that summer school might have to be canceled this year, school officials now say they've not only spared the program but even expanded enrollment capacity. Thanks to an effort to consolidate summer school sites around the city, this year's program will be able to accommodate up to 920 secondary-level students at four locations, according to an explanation provided by the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC