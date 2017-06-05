Worcester Social Security employee admits to taking bribe to inflate payments

WORCESTER - A city man who worked administering federal Social Security benefits in Worcester pleaded guilty to a bribery charge Friday in connection to allegations he orchestrated thousands in overpayments to claimants for personal gain. Julio Klapper, of Worcester, allegedly funneled $70,000 in undeserved cash to seven Social Security claimants, court records show, by exploiting his position at the Social Security Administration field office in Worcester.

