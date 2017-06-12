Worcester shooting victima s friend charged with witness intimidation

WORCESTER - A city man was arraigned Friday on misleading law enforcement and witness intimidation charges in connection with a March 12 shooting on Preston Street. Shane D. Mulhearn, 22, of 10 Courtland St., was secretly indicted on the charges Wednesday and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday morning in Worcester Superior Court after being arrested on a warrant issued when the indictments were handed up.

