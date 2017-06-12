Worcester shooting victima s friend c...

Worcester shooting victima s friend charged with witness intimidation

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER - A city man was arraigned Friday on misleading law enforcement and witness intimidation charges in connection with a March 12 shooting on Preston Street. Shane D. Mulhearn, 22, of 10 Courtland St., was secretly indicted on the charges Wednesday and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday morning in Worcester Superior Court after being arrested on a warrant issued when the indictments were handed up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J... May 26 Beatleman 1
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr '17 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,321 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC