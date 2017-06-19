Worcester schoolsa summer food servic...

Worcester schoolsa summer food service program continues to expand

WORCESTER – A half-decade into feeding the city's students during the summer, the district's nutrition department this year has ambitious plans to serve 50,000 meals to local children in the next two months. According to Donna Lombardi, department director, that total would be a roughly 40-percent increase from the 35,000 meals the summer meals program served last year.

