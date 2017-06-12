Worcester schools say bus company sti...

Worcester schools say bus company still falling short

WORCESTER – A year after Durham School Services agreed to credit the school system $200,000 for an assortment of contractual failings, the busing company has continued to struggle to deliver on parts of its deal, according to school officials. So far through fiscal 2017, the district has calculated it is owed $133,671 in credits for various issues, including some of the same equipment deficiencies that led the company to reimburse Worcester last school year, according to a school administration memo attached to this week's School Committee agenda.

