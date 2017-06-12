Worcester schools ease ban on after-hours cellphone
WORCESTER – A school standing committee agreed to keep a controversial ban on cellphones in schools in next year's district policy book, but tweaked the rule to at least grant students the right to use the devices at school events outside of regular school hours. Instituted at the start of the current school year, the new policy requires students to power off their cellphones during the school day.
