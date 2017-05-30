Worcester School Committee member proposes turning struggling Elm...
WORCESTER – A School Committee member has floated a plan to investigate turning the district's struggling Elm Park Community School into an in-district charter school. At Thursday night's committee meeting, member Brian O'Connell said the elementary school, which is currently Worcester's lone level 4 school, “clearly needs an opportunity to seek a different approach.” Converting Elm Park into a Horace Mann Charter School – one of two kinds of public charter schools authorized in the state – may be a potential solution, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC