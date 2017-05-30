Worcester School Committee member proposes turning struggling Elm...

WORCESTER – A School Committee member has floated a plan to investigate turning the district's struggling Elm Park Community School into an in-district charter school. At Thursday night's committee meeting, member Brian O'Connell said the elementary school, which is currently Worcester's lone level 4 school, “clearly needs an opportunity to seek a different approach.” Converting Elm Park into a Horace Mann Charter School – one of two kinds of public charter schools authorized in the state – may be a potential solution, he said.

