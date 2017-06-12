Worcester School Committee approves $334M budget

WORCESTER – The School Committee Thursday night approved the school department's proposed $334 million fiscal 2018 school budget, but not before moving some funds around within the spending plan. Next year's budget, which was buoyed by a steep student enrollment increase in Worcester in the past year, represents an $11.3 million, or 3.5 percent, increase over the current budget and will allow the district to add 65 new teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.