Worcester School Committee approves $334M budget
WORCESTER – The School Committee Thursday night approved the school department's proposed $334 million fiscal 2018 school budget, but not before moving some funds around within the spending plan. Next year's budget, which was buoyed by a steep student enrollment increase in Worcester in the past year, represents an $11.3 million, or 3.5 percent, increase over the current budget and will allow the district to add 65 new teachers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC