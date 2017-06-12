Worcester police say bullets flew bot...

Worcester police say bullets flew both ways in Obeng slaying

WORCESTER - Ballistic evidence recovered by police showed there was an exchange of gunfire when Christian A. Obeng was fatally shot in 2014 outside an apartment building on Upland Gardens Drive, a jury was told Tuesday. Sgt. Eric Boss, a Worcester police crime scene supervisor, was called to the stand as a prosecution witness Tuesday morning in the Worcester Superior Court trial of Fathi Jaara.

