Worcester pair arraigned in discovery of babya s remains
A prosecutor suggested Tuesday that a couple returned to a basement they had been living in to remove a bag containing a baby's remains. Edwin Santiago, 31, and Jennifer S. Rheaume, 36, both of 384 Lake Ave., were each charged with disinterment of a body, concealing fetal death out of wedlock and trespassing on railroad tracks.
