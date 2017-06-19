Worcester man, woman arrested after d...

Worcester man, woman arrested after dead baby found in bag

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Boston Herald

A man and a woman have been arrested after an infant's body was found in a garbage bag behind a house in Worcester. Police were called after neighbors on Lake Avenue reported a strong odor coming from the bag that was initially at 375 Lake Ave. But when cops arrived they found it behind 384 Lake Ave. "Behind the property in the woods, they located a garbage bag emitting a strong odor," a police statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dianne Williamson Sun Go To Hell 1
Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J... May 26 Beatleman 1
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr '17 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Worcester County was issued at June 19 at 4:24PM EDT

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC