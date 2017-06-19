Worcester man, woman arrested after dead baby found in bag

A man and a woman have been arrested after an infant's body was found in a garbage bag behind a house in Worcester. Police were called after neighbors on Lake Avenue reported a strong odor coming from the bag that was initially at 375 Lake Ave. But when cops arrived they found it behind 384 Lake Ave. "Behind the property in the woods, they located a garbage bag emitting a strong odor," a police statement said.

