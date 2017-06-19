Worcester man, woman arrested after dead baby found in bag
A man and a woman have been arrested after an infant's body was found in a garbage bag behind a house in Worcester. Police were called after neighbors on Lake Avenue reported a strong odor coming from the bag that was initially at 375 Lake Ave. But when cops arrived they found it behind 384 Lake Ave. "Behind the property in the woods, they located a garbage bag emitting a strong odor," a police statement said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson
|Sun
|Go To Hell
|1
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC