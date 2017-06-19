Worcester man gets 7-9 years for trying to kill 3-year-old nephew
WORCESTER - Calling the facts of the case "chilling," a judge sentenced a Worcester man Friday to 7 to 9 years in state prison, with 3 years of probation to follow, for the attempted murder of his 3-year-old nephew. Taj McDonald, 22, of 157 Country Club Blvd., pleaded guilty May 9 in Worcester Superior Court to charges of assault with intent to murder, two counts each of attempted murder and strangulation or suffocation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon , assault and battery on a child with injury and reckless endangerment of a child.
