Worcester man gets 2 years for plot to smuggle guns to Ghana
A man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to serve over two years in prison for a scheme in which he unlawfully bought firearms in the state and smuggled them to Ghana. Court documents say 53-year-old Joel Tetteh, a citizen of Ghana and Canada, bought six handguns from a licensed firearms dealer in Hooksett in 2014 and 2015.
