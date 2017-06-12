Worcester man charged with smashing w...

Worcester man charged with smashing windshield with brick

11 hrs ago

Police said a 55-year-old man told police he was driving near 630 Main St. before noon Wednesday when he came upon a man standing in the middle of the road. The man in the road, later identified as Mitchel Archeval, 43, of 27 Kelley Square, eventually got out of the road, but as the driver passed Mr. Archeval allegedly picked up a brick and struck the rear quarter of the car.

