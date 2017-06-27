Worcester man arrested in Lincoln St. stabbing
Anthony Roman, 34, of 40 Belmont St., was arrested Tuesday evening at 585 Lincoln St. by officers who had been on patrol looking for him. Mr. Roman was charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault, two counts of violation of a restraining order and various motor vehicle charges.
