Worcester libraries ready to kick off summer reading season
The Worcester Public Library is kicking off the 2017 Summer Reading Program "Build a Better World" this weekend with events at all library branches. The program is free and open to readers of all ages.
Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
