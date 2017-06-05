Worcester kicks off program to protect its lakes and ponds

Water was coming from all directions Tuesday morning: splashing over the bow of the 8-foot boat; falling in a cold, light rain; and sampled from approximately 15 feet beneath the surface of Indian Lake. “The idea is we want to get a sense of the water going into the lake, the outflow, and in the middle of the lake,” said Jacquelyn Burmeister, City of Worcester environmental analyst, as she sampled water at an earlier location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.