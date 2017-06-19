Worcester firefighters get 2 percent ...

Worcester firefighters get 2 percent annual pay hikes in 3-year pact

22 hrs ago

The city and the union representing its firefighters have agreed to a three-year contract that calls for 2 percent annual wage increases.  The raises will be partially funded by changes to health insurance plans that will generate premium savings for the city, according to City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. In another matter, Mr. Augustus is recommending a 2 percent wage hike for the city's roughly 375 non-represented municipal employees for the fiscal year that begins July 1. As in the case of the firefighters' contract, Mr. Augustus said health insurance plan design changes will generate savings used to offset that wage increase.  The contract between the city and Local 1009, International Fire Fighters Association, runs from July 1, the start of fiscal year 2018, and goes through June 30, 2020, the end of fiscal 2020.

