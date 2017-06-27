Worcester city manager gets best-ever...

Worcester city manager gets best-ever evaluation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The City Council Tuesday night gave City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. the most favorable job review of his 3½-year tenure as the city's chief executive. Seven of the 11 city councilors rated Mr. Augustus' performance as exceeding their expectations in the four categories he was evaluated on, while two others said the manager exceeded their expectations in three of the four categories and met expectations in the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... 12 hr slick willie expl... 9
Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury 12 hr Northeast Music S... 1
Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th Mon Beatleman 1
Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer Jun 25 Northeast Music S... 1
News Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ... Jun 24 Brown 1
News Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b... Jun 23 Buddy 1
Dianne Williamson Jun 18 Go To Hell 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. U.S. Open
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,224 • Total comments across all topics: 282,077,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC