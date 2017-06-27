Worcester city manager gets best-ever evaluation

The City Council Tuesday night gave City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. the most favorable job review of his 3½-year tenure as the city's chief executive. Seven of the 11 city councilors rated Mr. Augustus' performance as exceeding their expectations in the four categories he was evaluated on, while two others said the manager exceeded their expectations in three of the four categories and met expectations in the other.

