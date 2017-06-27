Worcester city manager gets best-ever evaluation
The City Council Tuesday night gave City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. the most favorable job review of his 3½-year tenure as the city's chief executive. Seven of the 11 city councilors rated Mr. Augustus' performance as exceeding their expectations in the four categories he was evaluated on, while two others said the manager exceeded their expectations in three of the four categories and met expectations in the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|12 hr
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|12 hr
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Mon
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
|Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b...
|Jun 23
|Buddy
|1
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC