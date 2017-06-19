Worcester City Council ponders infant mortality rate

A relatively high infant mortality rate in the city has been a consistently confounding problem for public health officials over the past two decades. At the City Council Tuesday night, at-large Councilor Konstantina B. Lukes wondered if there is any light at the end of the tunnel for improving the city's infant mortality rate. In a communication updating the council on efforts to reduce the rate, Dr. Matilde Castiel, the city's commissioner of health and human services, noted that the city's infant mortality rate has fallen from more than 8 per 1,000 births from 2003 to 2005, to fewer than 6 per 1,000 births from 2012 to 2014.

