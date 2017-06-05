Woman injured in crash that leveled W...

Woman injured in crash that leveled WWII monument at Billings Square, Worcester

On the eve of the 73rd anniversary of the invasion of Normandy, an errant sport utility vehicle toppled a monument in Billings Square to those who served and died in World War II.  Police said a city police officer on his way home enlisted a bystander to help rescue the driver from the fiery crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m.  The vehicle - a Jeep with a smashed front end - rested on the grassy island in the rotary on Grafton Hill late Monday night while a woman was loaded into an ambulance. The monument was cracked into a few large pieces; its heft made chunky divots around the base of the monument in the rotary.

