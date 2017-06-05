Woman injured in crash that leveled WWII monument at Billings Square, Worcester

On the eve of the 73rd anniversary of the invasion of Normandy, an errant sport utility vehicle toppled a monument in Billings Square to those who served and died in World War II. Police said a city police officer on his way home enlisted a bystander to help rescue the driver from the fiery crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m. The vehicle - a Jeep with a smashed front end - rested on the grassy island in the rotary on Grafton Hill late Monday night while a woman was loaded into an ambulance. The monument was cracked into a few large pieces; its heft made chunky divots around the base of the monument in the rotary.

