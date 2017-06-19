Woman dies after Lancaster accident

On Friday, June 23, at 7:50 p.m., Lancaster Fire/EMS, Woods ALS and Lancaster Police were dispatched to 6 Lee St. for a report of a single-vehicle rollover with ejection. Crews discovered a 2003 BMW 325IT rolled onto the passenger side, facing the wrong direction, according to a press release from the Lancaster Police.

