Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police brutality, cover-up
WEBSTER – Selectmen voted Monday to ask the office of the Worcester district attorney to investigate the source of emails that accused a patrolman of excessive force, and two police supervisors of trying to cover it up. The town received the emails earlier this year, and an independent internal affairs investigation recently concluded that the accusations in them were unfounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson
|Sun
|Go To Hell
|1
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC