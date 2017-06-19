Webster seeks probe of emails allegin...

Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police brutality, cover-up

13 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WEBSTER – Selectmen voted Monday to ask the office of the Worcester district attorney to investigate the source of emails that accused a patrolman of excessive force, and two police supervisors of trying to cover it up. The town received the emails earlier this year, and an independent internal affairs investigation recently concluded that the accusations in them were unfounded.

