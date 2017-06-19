Water main break on Lamartine St. in ...

Water main break on Lamartine St. in Worcester

4 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A major water main broke on Lamartine Street between Meade Street and Grosvenor Street about 5 a.m. on Monday. The affected areas include the neighborhoods of Green Island, Elm Park, Chandler Street, Shrewsbury Street, Lake Avenue, downtown and the UMass campus.

