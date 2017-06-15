Wandering black bear safely removed i...

Wandering black bear safely removed in Marlborough

Residents reported seeing the bear, a 1 1/2 year old male, wandering near an apartment complex on Maple Street about 3 p.m., Marlborough police wrote on Facebook. Bags of ice were placed on the bear to keep him cool as he was placed in the back of a Department of Public Works truck and driven to a rural area for release, police said.

