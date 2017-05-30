Wall of Worcestera s Great Wall resta...

Wall of Worcestera s Great Wall restaurant taken down for safety reasons

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

This week, Worcester Commissioner of Inspectional Services John R. Kelly deemed the building at 521 Main St. to be “dangerous to the public” and he issued “an order to make safe,” according to John F. Hill, communications specialist for the City of Worcester. This comes after Commissioner Kelly and City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. visited the property Tuesday to check on reports that bricks were falling off the façade, Mr. Hill said.

