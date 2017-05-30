Wall of Worcestera s Great Wall restaurant taken down for safety reasons
This week, Worcester Commissioner of Inspectional Services John R. Kelly deemed the building at 521 Main St. to be “dangerous to the public” and he issued “an order to make safe,” according to John F. Hill, communications specialist for the City of Worcester. This comes after Commissioner Kelly and City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. visited the property Tuesday to check on reports that bricks were falling off the façade, Mr. Hill said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC