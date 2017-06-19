Upland Gardens slaying in hands of Wo...

Upland Gardens slaying in hands of Worcester jury

The jury began its deliberations Monday morning in the trial of a Worcester man charged with murder in a fatal shooting three years ago at the Upland Gardens apartment complex. Fathi Jaara, 24, of 15 Fern St. is charged as a joint venturer in the Oct. 2, 2014, shooting death of 19-year-old Christian A. Obeng outside an apartment  building at 8 Upland Gardens Drive.

