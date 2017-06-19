Upland Gardens slaying in hands of Worcester jury
The jury began its deliberations Monday morning in the trial of a Worcester man charged with murder in a fatal shooting three years ago at the Upland Gardens apartment complex. Fathi Jaara, 24, of 15 Fern St. is charged as a joint venturer in the Oct. 2, 2014, shooting death of 19-year-old Christian A. Obeng outside an apartment building at 8 Upland Gardens Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson
|Sun
|Go To Hell
|1
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC