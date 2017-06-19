Trial starts for Webster marijuana defendant

WORCESTER - As lawmakers in Boston this week tweak voter-approved marijuana legalization and consider scrapping mandatory minimum sentences, federal prosecutors in Worcester on Wednesday set about the task of securing a 5-year mandatory minimum sentence in a marijuana growing case. Nhi Le, formerly of Webster and now of Worcester, listened through an interpreter as a jury heard opening statements in her U.S. District Court trial on marijuana-related charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.