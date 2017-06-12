Then & Now: The Denholm Building, 484-500 Main St., Worcester

Looking vastly different from its 1882 façade, the Denholm building remains both a downtown landmark and the focus for many memories of “The Boston Store.” Founded as a dry goods store up the street in 1870, Denholm and McKay blossomed and eventually needed larger space – and found it in a building erected by Jonas C. Clark. Clark left his mark on the city in a big way as well – he not only built this iconic building but another to anchor his other legacy – Clark University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.